Asumandez M Soltero, 2100 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon).

