Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has sent a letter to a Sports Illustrated reporter to apologize for his team accusing her of trying to “fabricate a story.”
Stephanie Apstein reported Monday night that Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters during the team’s celebration after clinching the AL pennant. The comments involved closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, and were punctuated with a profanity.
After the SI story was published, the Astros called it “misleading and completely irresponsible.” Other reporters corroborated what Apstein wrote, and Taubman was fired on Thursday.
In the letter Apstein posted Sunday on Twitter, Crane wrote that he was apologizing and retracting the team’s initial statement.
“We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism,” Crane wrote. “We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”
- Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start in Game 5 of the World Series because of spasms near his neck.
Washington manager Dave Martinez made the announcement 3½ hours before the first pitch Sunday night.
Joe Ross was scheduled to start in place of Scherzer. Gerrit Cole starts for Houston, with the Series tied 2-2.
Martinez said Scherzer felt the spasm near his neck and trapezius muscle on his right side Saturday and woke up Sunday and texted the team trainer that “he was really hurting.”
Martinez said Scherzer was “locked up” and “he was in a bad place.”
“He’s very upset,” Martinez said.
Basketball
Cavaliers center John Henson could miss a month with a strained right hamstring, his latest injury.
Henson finally made his debut with Cleveland on Saturday night, getting hurt in the Cavaliers’ 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers.
The 28-year-old didn’t play for the Cavs last season after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee following wrist surgery.
He was slowed during training camp and sat out Cleveland’s four preseason games because of ankle and groin injuries.
In his first game action in nearly a year, Henson had three points and three rebounds in eight minutes against the Pacers.
Cavaliers coach John Beilein was impressed with his interior defense and credited the 6-foot-11 Henson for affecting Indiana’s shooters near the rim.
Cleveland acquired Henson in December as part of a three-team trade. Henson spent six-plus seasons with the Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.
