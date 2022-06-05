Astronomical Society plans public open house at observatory

YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold a open house from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive.
Visitors will be able to view the planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the moon through the observatory and members’ telescopes. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.
If weather looks marginal, go to rasastro.org or call 262-878-2774.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
"Mamma Mia" on stage at Racine Theatre Guild
-
Public art project unveiled in Racine
-
Music & More returns for 29th season
- 49 updates