Astronomical Society plans public open house at observatory

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Modine-Benstead Observatory

The Modine-Benstead Observatory in Yorkville

YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold a open house from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive.

Visitors will be able to view the planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the moon through the observatory and members’ telescopes. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

If weather looks marginal, go to rasastro.org or call 262-878-2774.

