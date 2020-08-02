ASK THE DOCTORS: Yoga can help kids connect to their bodies

Yoga has found its way into school settings, but with in-class learning on hold, we now need to bring it into our homes. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources. YouTube has a number of very good channels stocked with yoga videos just for kids. One that we like a lot is Cosmic Yoga, a top-rated series with close to 900,000 subscribers. App stores are also loaded with a variety of kids’ yoga classes. If you’re unsure about which to choose, enter the name of the class or app into your search engine, and you’ll find reviews and opinions to guide you. The key to yoga for kids is for it to be fun, a tiny bit challenging and stress-free. You’re not looking for the hour-plus classes that adults are used to, with complex poses held for long periods of time. Instead, kids’ yoga is about movement, imagination and playfulness. Yoga poses come with built-in imagery — lions, dogs, warriors, trees, frogs and butterflies, to name just a few — which lets kids connect to the exercise on multiple levels. Children really take to the breathing exercises, with blowing and huffing and puffing that lets them add all kinds of sounds. They enjoy a challenge, too. Balance poses, which can start with a few seconds and gradually build from there, are a great way for them to build their skills and feel a sense of achievement.