ASK THE DOCTORS: Wearing heels damages foot muscles

• Toe lift: Stand barefoot and, without straining, slowly and gently raise all 10 toes off the floor. Hold for a few seconds, then lower again. When you're comfortable with this move, add some more repetitions, this time fanning your toes apart as you lift and lower them.

• Heel lift: Engage your calf muscle and gradually raise your heel so that you balance on the ball of your foot. Hold for a few seconds, then gently lower again. If your ankles are strong, you can slowly and deliberately roll the ball of your foot from side to side and in a circular motion, which engages a range of muscles and — bonus — gives a nice massage. This exercise can be done either seated or standing.

• Toe point: Extend your leg and, in a fluid motion that starts at the heel and rolls through the arch and down to the toes, gently extend your foot. Point your toes, hold for a few seconds, and then reverse the movement until you're flexing your heel.

• Toe dome: Standing barefoot, gently grip the floor with all five toes of each foot, as though you're going to pick up a dollar bill. You'll form a small dome when you're doing this one right. Hold for a few seconds and then release.

Don't try to do too much all at once. Work your way up to eight to 10 repetitions of each exercise. With just five minutes a day, you'll soon regain strength and flexibility, and your feet will thank you.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

