ASK THE DOCTORS: The only way for definitive diagnosis is biopsy

The good news is that imaging techniques are quite good at differentiating between benign masses, such as fibroadenomas and cysts, and those that are malignant. When a benign growth is discovered via imaging, it is often recommended that a follow-up scan be performed within six months.

If the results of the subsequent imaging tests raise a red flag, then the next step is a biopsy. This is a surgical procedure in which a small sample is removed from the suspicious tissue and sent to a pathology lab to be looked at under a microscope. It's only when the tissue is examined at the cellular level that a pathologist can state conclusively if the mass is benign or malignant.

A woman's age adds another layer to the decision-making process here. When a woman is in her teens and 20s, benign causes for a breast mass are considered to be more likely. But that changes for women in their 30s, particularly now, as we are seeing more young women diagnosed with breast cancer.

In your case, it would be wise to seek guidance from both the radiologist who performed and interpreted your scans and your family doctor. This type of biopsy is usually an outpatient procedure that can be performed in a surgical center rather than in a hospital operating room. Wherever you go, check that you are comfortable with the safety protocols that are in place.

If your particular region is not hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and if your medical team agrees that a biopsy is a better choice for you than watchful waiting, there's nothing selfish about moving forward.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

