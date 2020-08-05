ASK THE DOCTORS: The best mask for kids is one they'll wear

Dear Reader: We've been getting this question a lot as various state and city lockdowns end and we're all peeking out from our quarantine bunkers. There's no question that face masks are a vital tool for a safe reentry into public life. They do a good job at blocking our exhaled breath, which helps prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in people who are infected. That said, there are a few caveats. Face coverings should not be worn by children younger than 2 years old, by anyone who has trouble breathing, or by anyone who is unable to remove the mask without assistance from someone else.

The best type of face mask for kids is the one that the child will wear. That's going to be your guiding principle. Don't worry too much about details such as the type of material the mask is made of, how it attaches or whether or not it has a filter. The bottom line is that if it's not comfortable, your child won't wear it properly. They'll tug and pull at it or try to readjust it. In the process, they'll wind up touching their faces, which increases the risk of infection. Even with an optimal mask, a younger child may not be able to tolerate it for extended periods of time. If that's the case, prioritize mask use for situations when social distancing isn't easy to maintain. Wearing a mask is particularly important indoors, where people tend to crowd together and where the virus can linger.