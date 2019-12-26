ASK THE DOCTORS: Special flu shot for older people has more antigen

The special flu shot you refer to is called Fluzone High-Dose, a vaccine that contains four times as much antigen as the standard dose. Antigen is the part of the vaccine that causes the body to build up immunity. As we age, our immune response to influenza vaccines declines. The intent of the quadruple dose of influenza antigen is to make up for that reduction in clinical effectiveness. Recent studies have found the high-dose vaccine to be 25% more effective at preventing infection in the elderly. It is also associated with a lower rate of hospitalizations among those who do get the flu. However, it's also true that side effects to the high-dose vaccine are slightly more frequent than to the standard-dose version.

People getting either type of vaccine may experience side effects including pain, swelling and redness at the injection site, as well as headache, fever, muscle aches and tiredness. Each of these are reported to be mild and temporary, lasting less than a day or two.

Whether your mother overcomes her fear of the high-dose vaccine or opts for the standard-dose variety, we think that the most important thing is for her to get a flu vaccine, no matter which kind, as soon as possible. You should get one, too. In fact, all of our readers should get the flu shot.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.) Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

