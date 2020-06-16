ASK THE DOCTORS: Pulse oximetry measures oxygen saturation in blood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctors: What is "pulse ox"? My sister keeps telling our mom and dad (they're 74 and 77) that they should be keeping keep track of it, especially right now. She hasn't been too good at explaining why, or even what it does, though. Can you help?

Dear Reader: The term "pulse ox" is short for pulse oximetry. It's a simple, painless and noninvasive test that measures the oxygen saturation of your blood. More specifically, it reveals how much of the hemoglobin in the blood is carrying oxygen to all of the tissues of the body.

Oxygen saturation is measured with a small clip-on device that looks a bit like a short, chubby clothespin. Known as a pulse oximeter, it has a hinge on one end that allows it to open and gently attach to a part of the body that's translucent enough to let light pass through. Typically it's a fingertip, but it may also be an earlobe or even a toe.