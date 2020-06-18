ASK THE DOCTORS: Prediabetes diagnosis offers wake-up call

For most people, the shift from normal insulin function to Type 2 diabetes is gradual. With a diagnosis of prediabetes, you’ve now reached the in-between stage. The insulin your body produces is still doing its job, but not well enough. Although it’s sending some of the glucose gleaned from digestion on to the cells, it’s leaving too much behind in the blood. Not everyone has physical symptoms of prediabetes. Those who do may experience persistent thirst, frequent urination, unexplained fatigue, blurred vision and increased hunger. Anyone who notices the onset of these symptoms should see their health care provider.

The good news is that with this advanced warning, you have time to make changes that can reduce the chances of your condition progressing to a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Start by adjusting your diet. Skip the added sugars and simple carbs and focus on lean proteins, fresh vegetables, leafy greens, grains, legumes and fresh fruit. Choose healthful fats, and limit their use. Being active is important to all areas of good health. Adults are urged to get at least two to three hours of moderate exercise per week. And remember, excess weight is linked to diabetes risk, so it’s important to reach and maintain a healthful weight. If you haven’t done so already, follow up with your doctor to make a plan to mitigate your diabetes risk and to continue to monitor your condition.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

