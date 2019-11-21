ASK THE DOCTORS: Nonallergic rhinitis can be triggered by spicy foods

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

A reader in Indiana wonders about the safety of public grill grates at campgrounds. Some of these grates “have a great deal of rust on them. There is no way you would be able to remove it all,” he wrote. “Most people just dump in the charcoal and starting grilling. What about all that rust that surely gets on the food being cooked?”

Rust, which is iron oxide, is harmless in small quantities. That said, if the grill that you’re using is damaged to the point that it’s crumbling, it’s wise to steer clear. However, if the grill has visible rust but isn’t giving off particles, and as long as you’re not using it on a regular basis, the small amount of rust that may get transferred to the food is benign.

And finally, a reader from North Dakota requests that we write a column about how to reduce blood pressure. It’s an important issue, and we will gladly comply — be on the lookout for upcoming information. Meanwhile, she shares an unexpected technique she uses when her own BP climbs a bit too high:

“We learned the polka in gym class when I was in school,” she wrote. “Now, when I want to get my blood pressure down, I put on a polka CD and dance and clap and shake myself for about 15 minutes, and the blood pressure reading goes way down.”

We thank you, as always, for reading the column and taking the time to write to us. We look forward to hearing from you, and will see you again in the letters column next month.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

