ASK THE DOCTORS: It's important to wear masks to protect yourself from smoke

To protect against wildfire smoke, stay indoors as much as possible. Make sure all windows, doors, skylights and fireplace flues are kept tightly closed. Air conditioners or HEPA filters will help. While you’re inside, minimize indoor pollution. That means no vacuuming or use of aerosol sprays, scents or candles.

Anyone who relies on a rescue inhaler should make sure to have one ready, plus a spare in case it’s needed. Whether you’re indoors or out, avoid unnecessary exertion. If you do go outside for any length of time, it’s recommended that you change into clean clothes when you return indoors to prevent particulates from getting into the indoor air.

It’s natural to turn to a face mask for protection. However, the type of mask that you use makes all the difference. Dust masks and bandanas are porous and will catch only the largest particles, like ash and debris. The only masks that are capable of blocking the fine particulates associated with wildfire smoke are masks that are rated N95 or N100. It’s important that these types of masks make a full and complete seal around the perimeter. Any gaps will allow particulates to enter and defeat the purpose. Also, please note that breathing with these types of masks can be strenuous. It’s recommended that you choose one outfitted with an exhalation valve, which also reduces heat buildup.

Be sure to monitor your local air quality. If the symptoms described above persist, seek medical care immediately.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

