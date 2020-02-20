ASK THE DOCTORS: Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare, painful autoimmune disease

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Diagnosis relies largely on a person's symptoms. However, blood tests to measure red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and hemoglobin, and metabolic panels to determine levels of electrolytes, blood sugar, total proteins and metabolic waste products, may be used to rule out other conditions. Guillain-Barre can cause certain changes to spinal fluid, so a lumbar puncture, also known as a spinal tap, may be ordered. Tests to measure nerve function can also be useful.

There is no known cure, so treatment consists of addressing existing symptoms, which is known as supportive care. This includes blood therapies such as plasma exchange, or plasmapheresis, which "cleans" the blood, or immunoglobulin therapy, which uses antibodies to try to calm the immune system. Patients often experience significant pain, which can be eased with medication. Since prolonged inactivity can lead to blood clots, compression garments and blood thinners are prescribed often. In serious cases, when swallowing or breathing are compromised, a feeding tube or a ventilator may be needed.

Most patients recover completely. However, as in the case of your brother-in-law, it's often a gradual process. A lucky few are up and about in just a few months, but the majority of patients take about a year to fully recuperate. It's also possible for recovery to take several years, and for patients to experience ongoing neurological issues.

Rehabilitative care includes physical, speech and occupational therapy. It can be a tough road back to good health, and many patients and their caregivers find a support group to be helpful. You can find more information at the Guillain-Barre Syndrome Foundation's web site at gbs-cidp.org.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0