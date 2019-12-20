ASK THE DOCTORS: Give yourself the gift of health — Get a flu shot

Hello dear readers and welcome to the it’s-almost-winter edition of our monthly letters column. The weather has changed, and so have your concerns, moving from the ticks and mosquitoes of summer, to colds and the dreaded flu. Speaking of which:

— Many of you have asked whether it’s time for a flu shot, and the answer is an emphatic YES! After vaccination, it will take your body a few weeks to build up immunity. Considering all the travel and shopping and visiting the holidays bring — much of it in crowded and under-ventilated spaces — we need all the help we can get in staying healthy.

— In a recent column about age-related insulin resistance, we cited research that links a decrease in a gut bacterium known as A. muciniphila, or Akk, to an increase in insulin resistance. A reader from Pennsylvania asked how levels of Akk in the gut can be restored. Unfortunately, as with many gut bacteria that have been revealed to play important roles in health and metabolism, we don’t yet have a way to affect specific populations. The best course at this time is to “eat for your gut.” That is, choose from a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, beans, grains, legumes, healthy fats and fermented foods to provide a diverse range of nutrients for the trillions of microscopic organisms that make our guts their homes.

