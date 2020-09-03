ASK THE DOCTORS: Cause of motion sickness still unclear

For some people, medications that address the symptoms of motion sickness can be helpful. This includes over-the-counter products with dimenhydrinate, an antihistamine used to control nausea and vomiting, or meclizine hydrochloride, an antiemetic to prevent nausea, vomiting or dizziness associated with motion sickness. Take it an hour or two before you head out. If over-the-counter meds aren’t working, consider prescription medications such as the scopolamine patch and promethazine. These are also useful for symptoms of seasickness. Dimenhydrinate and meclizine hydrochloride can cause dry mouth and drowsiness. If you choose a prescription remedy, be sure to go over the potential side effects with your pharmacist.

Since you know you’re prone to motion sickness, you can take precautions before the drive. Avoid a heavy meal before you head out. Stay hydrated, but skip the caffeine, beer or cocktails. Crack a window to get a steady supply of fresh air. Opt for the front seat, where you can easily keep your eyes on a fixed point on the horizon in front of you. That helps your brain unscramble the mixed signals sent by your eyes and inner ear. Some travelers swear by ginger, available in powdered form, to ease nausea. Despite conflicting evidence about its efficacy in easing motion sickness, acupressure also has its proponents. In this method, constant pressure is applied to the insides of the wrists via specially designed elastic wristbands.

If all else fails, consider taking a turn behind the wheel. It’s not known why, but having control over the car sharply reduces the risk of motion sickness.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

