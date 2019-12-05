ASK THE DOCTORS: Bell's palsy shares symptoms with having a stroke

Dear Doctors: Our dad’s left eye and the side of his face started to droop suddenly, and it seemed like he’d had a stroke. The doctor says it’s actually Bell’s palsy. What is that?

Dear Reader: We can imagine the concern — and subsequent relief — when the signs that suggested your father had suffered a stroke turned out to be Bell’s palsy. Although the two are quite different, there is some crossover in symptoms. Add in the fact that, unlike stroke, Bell’s palsy isn’t that well-known, and it’s easy to understand the confusion.

Bell’s palsy is a type of temporary facial paralysis that arises from damage to the facial nerve. For fellow science nerds, this is the seventh cranial nerve, which animates the muscles we use to make facial expressions like smiling, raising our eyebrows, frowning and winking. It’s also involved in the sense of taste, the functioning of the salivary and tear glands, and the muscles of a small bone in the middle ear.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Although the exact cause for Bell’s palsy isn’t known, it occurs when something causes the nerve to become swollen, inflamed or compressed. Illness, injury and a family history of the disorder may also play a role.