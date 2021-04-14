 Skip to main content
Ashley L Hawley
Ashley (aka Amber Cutsforth) L Hawley, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

