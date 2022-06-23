NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley C. Crayton, Anoka, Minnesota, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley C. Crayton, Anoka, Minnesota, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The U.S. Marshals reported assisting taking the suspect into custody Wednesday.
The suspect allegedly initially denied the allegations before admitting to them.
Two teens associated with the Dirty P gang, already facing charges for a February attempted shooting, have been charged with murdering a 14-year-old.
Floyd Alan "Toolie" Cooper III, 25, of the 800 block of Villa Street, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possessing a firearm by a felon.
A lot has changed since Dorothy McDonald began changing. A lot also hasn't. "They (students) still want the same things: They want to feel safe, they want to feel loved, they want to feel like you care about them."
Two lives are in danger after a tandem skydiving accident Sunday.
The Racine Police Department is warning the public that there has been an increased presence of fentanyl, an incredibly deadly opioid, in locally recovered marijuana, a drug that it is virtually impossible to overdose from.
There ain't any mayo in this tuna salad. And there's no boring store-bought ham and sliced cheddar cheese on the sandwiches.
A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of pointing a gun at a woman in Racine.
A Racine man faces charges after allegedly causing a head-on collision that sent four people to the hospital.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.