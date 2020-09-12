Ashford signs with Badgers

The University of Wisconsin football program got a surprise recruiting commitment to kick off the weekend.
Three-star cornerback Al Ashford III out of Englewood, Colo., announced his oral commitment to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class Friday night on the Cherry Creek Sports Network. Ashford III’s commitment came seemingly out of nowhere, as he didn’t publicly announce a scholarship offer from UW prior to choosing the school.
Ashford III is listed as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals, and is the top-rated cornerback in Colorado per 247Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.
Ashford III attends Cherry Creek High School, which won the 5A state championship last season, and features three other touted prospects — tight end Gunnar Helm, receiver Chase Penry and defensive end Arden Walker. The Badgers were in the running for Helm’s commitment before he chose to attend Texas.
Ashford III is the 18th known recruit in the Badgers’ 2021 class, which also picked up five-star tackle Nolan Rucci this week. He’s the second cornerback in the group, joining four-star prospect Ricardo Hallman. The 2021 class also features four-star Muskego safety Hunter Wohler.
- Antwan Roberts, a running back for Pope John Paul II High School, goes through reads like a quarterback.
On plays he’s handed the ball, he first checks on his pulling linemen or tight end, then shifts his eyes toward the front side of the play. He checks the outside, then assesses if there’s a cutback lane. It only takes a second or two, but Roberts’ eyes let him know when to aim when he puts a foot in the ground and takes off.
That vision has Roberts — a three-star 2021 University of Wisconsin recruit — on track for a stellar senior prep season before heading up to Madison. Entering Friday’s contest against Father Ryan, Roberts has 500 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 carries in three games for the 3-0 Knights.
Justin Geisinger, Roberts’ head coach, said Roberts is facing defenses with extra men in the box and focused on slowing him down. Growing accustomed to that at the high school level may help Roberts’ transition to the Badgers, who often see defenses loading up to stop their rushing attack.
“I think he’s going to fit up there so well,” Geisinger said. “He’s physical, he’s stronger than he looks, and he’s only going to get bigger and stronger from here. He runs explosively; you’re not going to arm-tackle him.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!