Ashford signs with Badgers

On plays he’s handed the ball, he first checks on his pulling linemen or tight end, then shifts his eyes toward the front side of the play. He checks the outside, then assesses if there’s a cutback lane. It only takes a second or two, but Roberts’ eyes let him know when to aim when he puts a foot in the ground and takes off.

That vision has Roberts — a three-star 2021 University of Wisconsin recruit — on track for a stellar senior prep season before heading up to Madison. Entering Friday’s contest against Father Ryan, Roberts has 500 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 carries in three games for the 3-0 Knights.

Justin Geisinger, Roberts’ head coach, said Roberts is facing defenses with extra men in the box and focused on slowing him down. Growing accustomed to that at the high school level may help Roberts’ transition to the Badgers, who often see defenses loading up to stop their rushing attack.

“I think he’s going to fit up there so well,” Geisinger said. “He’s physical, he’s stronger than he looks, and he’s only going to get bigger and stronger from here. He runs explosively; you’re not going to arm-tackle him.”

