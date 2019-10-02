Dina Asher-Smith charged to victory in the 200 meters at the world track championships Wednesday at Doha, Qatar, underlining her status as a top contender for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.
Asher-Smith added 200 gold to the silver she won Sunday in the 100, a big deal for a country which before these championships had not won a women’s world medal of any color in either event since 1983.
The 23-year-old from London is far from assured of a win in Tokyo, though.
Wednesday’s field was severely depleted after defending world champion Dafne Schippers and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson withdrew with injuries. Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out after winning the 100 on Sunday.
Asher-Smith won in a British-record 21.88 seconds, 0.04 ahead of fast-finishing U.S. runner Brittany Brown. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambunji.
The men’s 110 hurdles ended with recriminations after Olympic and 2017 world champion Omar McLeod veered out of his lane and into Spain’s Orlando Ortega before falling.
Grant Holloway of the U.S. stayed clear of the drama to win a fairly slow final in 13.10, the same time he’d run in the previous round.
Sergey Shubenkov, the 2015 world champion, took silver for the third medal of the championships for the Russian team, which is competing as a squad of officially neutral athletes due to past doping violations.
Bronze went to Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France, while the clearly frustrated Ortega trailed in fifth, his race ruined by contact with McLeod, who was disqualified. It was meant to be the comeback final for McLeod, who missed much of 2018 with injuries and finally seemed to have found his form again in the semifinals.
Pawel Fajdek of Poland, the undisputed king of hammer throw at the world championships, sealed his fourth consecutive title with a throw of 80.50 meters. No other man has won more than two.
The question now is whether he can finally add an Olympic medal after being eliminated in qualifying at the 2012 and 2016 Games.
Quentin Bigot of France took the silver with 78.19, beating Hungary’s Bence Halasz by a single centimeter.
Britain is eyeing another gold medal in the heptathlon as Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads by 96 points after the first day. She lagged behind Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium for most of the day, but overhauled her rival in the 200, the last event of the day.
The fastest man in the world over 400 meters this year, U.S. runner Michael Norman, was eliminated in the semifinals after running while injured. The final is Friday.
Baseball
The Indians wasted no time on one of their biggest offseason decisions: Bringing back Corey Kluber was a no-brainer.
Cleveland said it intends to exercise Kluber’s $17.5 million contract option for next season, when the two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to be healthy _ and maybe rejuvenated _ following an injury-shortened 2019.
Kluber made only seven starts before a line drive in Miami broke his right arm. The 33-year-old endured months of inactivity and rehab and was nearing a return when a strained oblique muscle set him back.
The team also plans to decline options on second baseman Jason Kipnis ($16.5 million) and reliever Dan Otero ($1.5 million). Kipnis, who has spent his entire nine-year career with Cleveland, would get a $2.5 million buyout. Otero would receive a $100,000 buyout.
Tennis
Coming off an injury, Novak Djokovic is confident his game is going in the right direction.
Djokovic needed only two sets and 95 minutes to defeat Japanese wild-card entry Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 and reach the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday.
Top-ranked Djokovic, who is attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time, hit 10 aces and saved three of four break points.
Djokovic retired with a left-shoulder injury during his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka at the U.S. Open but showed no lingering effects in Tokyo.
In his first competitive match since facing Wawrinka, Djokovic was knocked out of the doubles with Filip Krajinovic on Monday but beat Alexei Popyrin in the first round of the singles on Tuesday.
