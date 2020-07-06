As statewide COVID numbers rise quickly, Racine's numbers stay relatively steady

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin has seen a 49% increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, according to the State Emergency Operations Center.
The state Department of Health Services said Monday that Wisconsin has tallied 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That’s an increase of 484 cases since Sunday.
This statewide rise re-emphasizes how “it’s crucial that residents adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, wear facemasks and practice good hygiene so we can protect our fellow residents and prevent another rise in cases locally,” Racine County officials said in a Monday afternoon statement.
The statewide death toll has held at 796 since July 3. Nearly 80% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 6,018 active cases as of Monday.
The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s totals because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
While business restrictions remain in effect in the City of Racine, COVID-19 cases have stayed steadily low in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also includes the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point.
Since June 5, the Racine Health Department has never seen more than 13 new confirmed cases in one day. That’s far below the spikes seen in May; on seven separate days that month, 49 or more cases were confirmed by the city’s health department. Since the beginning of July, the most cases confirmed in one day has been six.
As of Friday, 26 residents within the Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction have died from COVID-19.
More testing
The Racine Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center announced Monday that a community testing site will return to Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, in Downtown Racine for four days next week.
The Wisconsin National Guard will operate the testing site in Festival Hall’s parking lot from July 13-16. It will be open and offer free testing from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.
Testing is free and available with no appointment necessary “to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin,” the county said in an announcement.
Last week, the Wisconsin National Guard tested 1,138 people over two days in Burlington.
These community testing sites have been central to the statewide effort to have as many people tested for COVID-19 as possible in order to provide an accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, or is not.
Reporting from the Associate Press contributed to this story.
