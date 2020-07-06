As statewide COVID numbers rise quickly, Racine's numbers stay relatively steady

Since June 5, the Racine Health Department has never seen more than 13 new confirmed cases in one day. That’s far below the spikes seen in May; on seven separate days that month, 49 or more cases were confirmed by the city’s health department. Since the beginning of July, the most cases confirmed in one day has been six.

As of Friday, 26 residents within the Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction have died from COVID-19.

More testing

The Racine Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center announced Monday that a community testing site will return to Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, in Downtown Racine for four days next week.

The Wisconsin National Guard will operate the testing site in Festival Hall’s parking lot from July 13-16. It will be open and offer free testing from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

Testing is free and available with no appointment necessary “to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin,” the county said in an announcement.

Last week, the Wisconsin National Guard tested 1,138 people over two days in Burlington.