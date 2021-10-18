ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine second unveiling is Oct. 23

RACINE — ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine second unveiling party will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1346 Washington Ave. A brief history of the project and future projects will be shared and the featured poet will recite her poem. Surveys will be offered for public input and attendees will be encouraged to participate in a brief educational art exercise.
The second Wall Poems of Racine features an excerpt from a poem by Kelsey Marie Harris titled "When I Die, Bury Me a Tree." Kyle Racas created the design, which was painted by Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Co. Jimmy Larkin Jr. and Jim Wachowiak donated the space for the wall poem. Bob Yuhas of RPY Architecture donated the site elevation drawings.
The Wall Poems of Racine is an ArtRoot (artroot.org) project in collaboration with University of Wisconsin-Parkside and other community partners. The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a student from Carey Watters’ advanced graphic design class at UW-Parkside.
Each year, a poetry selection committee made up of local writers selects several poetry excerpts from Racine poets and provides them to the UW-Parkside graphic design students. Each student chooses an excerpt to incorporate into a design. The committee chooses one or two final designs based on the number of walls available that year.
To learn more about this project and to see step-by-step photos of both Wall Poems of Racine, go to artroot.org/wallpoems.
Art tour
Following the unveiling, members from Art for Uptown will lead a public art tour throughout the Uptown area and discuss their plans for a new public art installation. Interested attendees will receive a pre-cut vinyl cling shape in various colors to create a design on store front windows along Washington Avenue. Each shape will cost $5 and the proceeds will benefit Uptown beautification and revitalization. Each vinyl will be artistically combined with the help of volunteers to form Uptown’s largest mural. Supplies for the mural will be available in The Branch at 1501 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Dragon Pit BBQ, Jaramillo’s Home Cook’n Food Truck, local artisan booths and a cash bar will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. behind the The Branch at 1501. Henna will be offered by Hadiyah and a free coloring activity will be led by Sharktopia using specially designed Art for Uptown coloring pages. Other Uptown restaurants and businesses will be open.
Rooted Plant Shop, 1436 Washington Ave., will lead a free painting activity. Customers who purchase a plant will also receive a free pot to paint.
A free artist talk featuring poet Kelsey Marie Harris will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave.
