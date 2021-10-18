ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine second unveiling is Oct. 23

RACINE — ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine second unveiling party will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1346 Washington Ave. A brief history of the project and future projects will be shared and the featured poet will recite her poem. Surveys will be offered for public input and attendees will be encouraged to participate in a brief educational art exercise.

The second Wall Poems of Racine features an excerpt from a poem by Kelsey Marie Harris titled "When I Die, Bury Me a Tree." Kyle Racas created the design, which was painted by Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Co. Jimmy Larkin Jr. and Jim Wachowiak donated the space for the wall poem. Bob Yuhas of RPY Architecture donated the site elevation drawings.

The Wall Poems of Racine is an ArtRoot (artroot.org) project in collaboration with University of Wisconsin-Parkside and other community partners. The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a student from Carey Watters’ advanced graphic design class at UW-Parkside.