KENOSHA — The Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday of the month (June through October), area artists will be selling their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

The market — open on Sunday, July 16 — features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more.

Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern.

Beth Dary, the former director of Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, which helps organize and support the ArtMarket, said the gallery has “kind of adopted” Union Park, working over the years to make the space more welcoming for local artists and the ArtMarket.

“We really wanted to give artists of all calibers a way to sell original artwork,” Dary said of launching the ArtMarket.

Dary said the number of vendors tends to increase throughout the season, which runs through October.

“We have been blown away by the response by the public. It has exceeded our expectations,” Dary said.

Since then, the park has become home to “Deep Breath,” a 13-foot-tall sculpture created by Matt Bellefeuille, along with mosaic planters created by artists and neighborhood families, flowers tended by volunteers and both a Little Free Library and a Little Free Art Gallery on the northeast and southeast corners.

Visitors are welcome to bring a book or small art piece to share with the “Little Free” collections.

For more information, including about becoming a vendor or a volunteer, go to kenoshaartmarket.org.