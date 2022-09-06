"Artists with Crayons" to open at Spectrum Gallery

RACNE — "Artists with Crayons" will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive.
The exhibit showcases all manner of crayon creativity with drawing, pouring, sculpting, photography, collage, mixed media, assemblage and installation. A broad range of styles and applications include traditional drawing techniques, humorous juxtapositions, fantasy, abstract and interactive art.
These artists are featured: Marie Abbott, Eileen Black, Paul Brnak, Jane Duchac, Ann Henkes, Mark M. Giese, Melissa Hoffman, Jim Kairls, Raena Karolos, Rita Lewis, Craig Matheus, Brenda Lee Raab, Karen Schultz, Lewis Schultz, Sonja Sinclair, Scott Skogstad, Pamela Smiley, John Terhardt, Jo Thul, Charles E Willis, Kathi Wilson, Jeff Wozniak and Denise Zingg.
The show runs through Oct. 9. Many of the works are for sale. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by serendipity or by appointment; call 262-634-4345.