Artists wanted for Starving Artist Fair

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 53rd annual juried Starving Artist Fair Aug. 2.

The Fair draws more than 3,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs. The fair, held in the lakefront park on the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College, features 110 artist booths, live performances, food trucks, a children’s art area and silent auction.