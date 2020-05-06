Artists wanted for Starving Artist Fair
0 comments

Artists wanted for Starving Artist Fair

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 53rd annual juried Starving Artist Fair Aug. 2.

The Fair draws more than 3,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs. The fair, held in the lakefront park on the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College, features 110 artist booths, live performances, food trucks, a children’s art area and silent auction.

Online applications are available at racineartguild.com/safracine.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News