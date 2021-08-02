Artists show favorite work in Spectrum exhibit

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites the public to a celebration of “Artists Favorites” from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the Lake Room.
Featured Artists in the show include Bill Girdzius, Katrina Hjelmgren, Mark Janiuk, Marilyn Kemp, Karl Luchterhand, Billie Morrow, Sophia Olson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. They represent a variety of media including drawing, painting, photography, pottery sculpture and mixed media. Many of the artists will be in attendance and many artworks are for sale.
This show is on display through Aug. 29. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by serendipity and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.
