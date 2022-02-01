Artists invited to show their work at Starving Artist Fair

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 57th annual juried Starving Artist Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on the DeKoven Center grounds, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

The fair draws more than 4,000 visitors annually. Featuring more than 110 artists, it is the largest juried art fair in southeastern Wisconsin and is considered one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs.

In addition to the high-caliber artists, the fair, held at the historic DeKoven Center across the street from Lake Michigan, features live performances, food trucks, a free children’s art activity area, silent auction, raffle and Boutique featuring a collection of artists’ work.

Cash prizes are awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Each will be awarded $100.

Online applications are available at racineartguild.com/safracine. For more information contact Jayne Herring, fair coordinator, via email at RAGuildSAF@gmail.com.

Proceeds go to the Racine Art Guild’s local art student scholarship fund. Up to four scholarships are awarded to students nominated by their college.

