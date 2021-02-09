Artists Gallery has new art

RACINE — The Artists Gallery, a cooperative gallery at 401 Main St., is starting the new year with new art, three new artists added to the membership and a specialty boutique niche. The gallery is making plans to celebrate its 24th anniversary.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is no admission fee. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.
Artists interested in submitting an application may call 262-635-9332 or visit the Artists Gallery Facebook page.
