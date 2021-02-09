 Skip to main content
Artists Gallery has new art
Artists Gallery has new art

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The Artists Gallery, a cooperative gallery at 401 Main St., is starting the new year with new art, three new artists added to the membership and a specialty boutique niche. The gallery is making plans to celebrate its 24th anniversary.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is no admission fee. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.

Artists interested in submitting an application may call 262-635-9332 or visit the Artists Gallery Facebook page.

