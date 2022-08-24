Artist talk, book signing with metalsmith Eleanor Moty at Racine Art Museum

RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will host an artist talk and book signing with metalsmith Eleanor Moty at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Moty is the subject of a recently published artist monograph book entitled "Quiet Elegance: The Jewelry of Eleanor Moty," which documents the artist's working career to date — over 50 years of making. Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections and co-author of the book, will moderate the dialogue during this free event.

This dialogue coincides with an exhibition of Moty’s work at RAM that borrows the book title. Featuring over 35 works, including several from the museum’s holdings and recently finished pieces and sketches borrowed from the artist, "Quiet Elegance: The Jewelry of Eleanor Moty" follows a similar arc to the book in representing Moty’s working career to date.