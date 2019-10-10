Linda Gerard Dzik
Linda Gerard Dzik, watercolors, showing at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
Watercolorist Linda Gerard Dzik spent more than two decades as a graphic designer and art director for various companies. After leaving corporate America she started to hoan her skills as a fine artist in watercolor, which she has been doing for nearly 30 years. Dzik was accepted into the juried show “Watercolor Wisconsin” for several years, and took home a number of awards. Much of her work can be found hanging on the walls of The Gathering Room at The Cruise in Tichigan, a restaurant that she and her husband have owned for more than 20 years.
Thom Ertl
Thom Ertl, mixed media, showing at Marty’s Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St.
Ertl was born and raised on a multigenerational vegetable farm and orchard in Raymond that has been in his family for more than a century. Thom J. Ertl Designs is a hybrid of wall art and furniture. It incorporates and recycles common, everyday items — bottle caps, beads, fabric, bric-a-brac, just to name a few — into modern, artistic, practical, original home furnishings and interior design. It is a reflection of more than 35 years of artistic experience, combining visual merchandising, graphic design and contemporary urban assemblage with a strong sense of whimsy and color and a thought-provoking element of surprise.
Brenda Heald
Brenda Heald, jewelry artist, showing at Waterford Public Library
Brenda Heald is a self-taught jewelry artist who began creating designs more than a decade ago. Her nature-inspired jewelry includes a lot of natural stone, especially jasper, which she says is one of her favorites. She has recently been making shamballa bracelets
Terry Alby
Terry Alby, woodwork and photography, showing at Home State Bank, 229 E. Main St.
Terry Alby, owner of Alby Art, works in his WoodArt and PhotoArt studios in Waterford. His wood creations include bowls, vases, covered vessels, spindles, columns and anything that can be produced on a lathe, carved, etc. He enhances his art with many interesting finishing and texturing processes including dying, charring wood and the Lichtenberg process of electrifying wood.
Alby’s Photographic Art often presents the unexpected for the viewer. One of his specialties in Landscapes and Architecture using Tilt Shift, 3D effects, painting with light and other styles that can be produced in the camera or in the studio with post camera operations.
Other artists
Susan Alby, jewelry, at Home State Bank
Kevin Bauman, mixed media, at Marty’s Fiesta Hall
Ivy Berg, jewelry, at Marty’s Fiesta Hall
Mary Ann Bresnahan, at Riverside Chiropractic Wellness Center, 301 E. Main St.
Kayla Glaser, graphic arts, at 300 E. Main St.
Gillian Graffy, fiber and watercolorist, at 300 E. Main St.
Taylor Leikness, graphic art, at 300 E. Main St.
Arlene LoPiccolo, fiber, mixed media, watercolor and oils, at Waterford Public Library
April Machan, glass jewelry, at Waterford Public Library
Evan Madsen, acrylic, at Riverside Chiropractic
Marie McAllister, jewelry, at Waterford Public Library
Kathleen Pulz, oil paintings, at Waterford Public Library
Belinda Ricco, fiber, at Waterford Public Library
Brett Roberts, pottery, 300 E. Main St.
Roy Schmidt, photography/digital, at Home State Bank
Mary Voge, jewelry, at Riverside Chiropractic
