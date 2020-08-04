Artist-made teapots on display at Racine Art Museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Over the last 20 years, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., has built one of the largest public collections of contemporary artist-made teapots in the United States. With more than 500 pieces — mostly made of clay yet also including metal, fiber and other media — there are a number of artists subjects and techniques represented.

Open Aug. 7 to July 25, in the unique street-facing Windows on Fifth Gallery at RAM, "Someone's Cup of Tea: Contemporary Teapots from RAM's Collection" features a sampling of the museum's current holdings.

Objects that are used in rituals — and therefore connected to social and cultural traditions — have symbolic or metaphoric significance as well as practical function. The teapot can be a container for liquid but could also be considered a vessel for communication and a symbol of interpersonal relationships as well as historic events.

Interested in the past while looking to investigate and innovate, contemporary artists sometimes use the teapot form specifically because it is both easily understood and ripe for experimentation.