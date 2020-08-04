Artist-made teapots on display at Racine Art Museum

RACINE — Over the last 20 years, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., has built one of the largest public collections of contemporary artist-made teapots in the United States. With more than 500 pieces — mostly made of clay yet also including metal, fiber and other media — there are a number of artists subjects and techniques represented.
Open Aug. 7 to July 25, in the unique street-facing Windows on Fifth Gallery at RAM, "Someone's Cup of Tea: Contemporary Teapots from RAM's Collection" features a sampling of the museum's current holdings.
Objects that are used in rituals — and therefore connected to social and cultural traditions — have symbolic or metaphoric significance as well as practical function. The teapot can be a container for liquid but could also be considered a vessel for communication and a symbol of interpersonal relationships as well as historic events.
Interested in the past while looking to investigate and innovate, contemporary artists sometimes use the teapot form specifically because it is both easily understood and ripe for experimentation.
Artists such as Ah Leon and Richard Shaw manipulate clay so that it looks like other materials. Their use of trompe l'oeil style — a French phrase that roughly translates to "fool the eye" — allows them to reinvent clay teapots into doppelgangers of objects like a twisted tree branch, a suitcase, screws or even a shoe.
Cindy Kolodziejski and Joan Takayama-Ogawa explore decorative concepts both in form and content. Both artists use shiny, luster glazes that draw the eye and imply a certain kind of wealth and luxury. Yet their works also directly challenge the use and function of a teapot as they create conceptual objects that examine the form or serve purposes other than being actual containers for tea.
Maintaining more traditional shapes and a sense of function, Carmen Collell and Mark Shapiro offer somewhat more conventional versions of the teapot, reflecting their concerns with the practical as well as the aesthetic.
RAM is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, and $6 for seniors 62 and older and youth 12 and older. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger with paid adult admission (maximum three). For more information, go to ramart.org.
