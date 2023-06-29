Jun 29, 2023 34 min ago 0 1 of 3 Bill Reid's work, "Beehicle," is painted steel completed in 2022. René Amado's work, "Beautiful Disasters," is an archival inkjet print completed in 2023. University of Wisconsin-Parkside art professor Lisa Marie Barber's acrylic on canvas is pictured, titled "Urban Garden" and completed in 2011. HOTEL VERDANT PERMANENT ART COLLECTION Related to this story Most Popular Racine man accused of crashing into a light pole allegedly had more than 2 pounds of marijuana RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly crashed into a light pole during a police chase also is facing felony drug charges. Greek Fest returns to Racine RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its 58th annual Greek Festival this weekend on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green… 2 detained, 1 sought in connection to reported car theft Three occupants fled after being found inside a stolen Kia. Two people have been detained and one is still at large, according to the Racine P… Racine County inmate allegedly assaults another prisoner A Racine County inmate has been accused of assaulting and throwing hot coffee in the face of another prisoner, sending the man to the hospital… Sheriff’s Office hoping to ID duo who allegedly shot, killed ducks near Root River Dam The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify two men who are suspected to have shot and killed two ducks near the Root River Dam.