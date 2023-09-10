Related to this story
Most Popular
Several people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a school bus collided with a RYDE Racine bus.
The Racine Police Department identified 56-year-old Byron D. Beadles as the victim in Friday's homicide.
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night, making him the second homicide victim in Racine over Labor Day weekend.
The Badgers made changes in hopes of improving the fan experience at football games. Chris McIntosh says they are working to address harsh reactions.
Three men were charged in a drug trafficking operation ran out of a local car wash.