Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing three felony counts in connection to an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have …
ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.
Park senior Emmanuel Johnson successfully defended his crown and set a Division 1 record in the high jump at the WIAA State Track & Field …