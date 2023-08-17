Aug 17, 2023 32 min ago 0 1 of 4 Peery Ruetz Million Manteufel Related to this story Most Popular Man arrested for allegedly having 3 pounds of fentanyl laced marijuana Police allegedly found three pounds of fentanyl laced marijuana. High school football preview: Horlick facing challenging season RACINE — Brian Fletcher meets the harsh truth head on. Two dead in apparent murder suicide on Drexel Avenue Two adults were found dead Friday in what police are saying was a murder suicide. High school football preview: Union Grove could be setting up a powerhouse UNION GROVE — In 2021, the Union Grove High School football team put together perhaps the greatest season in the history of the program, advan… Waterford gourmet milkshake shop closes its doors after 18 months Despite efforts to keep his flagship store going, Kravings gourmet ice cream entrepreneur Jordan Karweik announces the closure of the Waterfor…