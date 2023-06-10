Related to this story
Most Popular
“The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.
RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have …
STURTEVANT — Fans of “Racine’s Original Kringle” can breathe a sigh of relief.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing three felony counts in connection to an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.