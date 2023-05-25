May 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 You know it's the start of another Kenosha Kingfish season when the team's mascot King Elvis ziplines onto Simmons Field. KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO Related to this story Most Popular 36-year-old Racine man dies in motorcycle crash A 36-year-old Racine man died in a motorcycle crash Friday, the Racine Police Department reported. Racine police officer reportedly shoots and kills man in exchange of gunfire A Racine Police Department officer allegedly shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire after he refused to follow law enforcement commands. Tragedy on the tracks: Burlington mourns bicycle-riding teen struck by train A Burlington High School student is killed after riding his bicycle past a train-crossing signal and into the path of an oncoming train, police say. Burlington superintendent takes new job in Wauwatosa BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have a new leader next school year. RUSD educators reiterate demands for equitable treatment RACINE — As a youth advocate at Olympia Brown Elementary School, Paige Kiesler teaches students, provides social and emotional learning and re…