Jun 8, 2023 34 min ago 0 1 of 2 Racine Police Department officer Bennett Thill gets dunked Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine. Racine Police Department officer Emily Draves goes for a dip Monday afternoon on the lawn outside Wadewitz elementary school, 2700 Yout St., Racine. RACHEL KUBIK PHOTOS, Related to this story Most Popular Racine man charged in an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing three felony counts in connection to an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor. Police: three people injured in Saturday night shooting MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Larsen Bakery closes its doors in West Racine RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have … Kenosha woman charged with 6th OWI ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense. WIAA State Track and Field: Park's Johnson breaks Division 1 record to win second high jump title Park senior Emmanuel Johnson successfully defended his crown and set a Division 1 record in the high jump at the WIAA State Track & Field …