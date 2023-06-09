Jun 9, 2023 36 min ago 0 1 of 5 Kiser Krueger Waterford freshman pitcher Jaydin Kiser prepares to throw during a WIAA Division 1 State Quarterfinal against Kaukauna on Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Waterford lost 6-0. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIAA Evjen Galten Related to this story Most Popular VA secretary urges veterans to apply for expanded benefits from toxic exposure “The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. Larsen Bakery closes its doors in West Racine RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have … Racine man charged in an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing three felony counts in connection to an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor. Police: three people injured in Saturday night shooting MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Milwaukee woman accused of stealing over $10,000 worth of product from Ulta Beauty MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty.