Tiffany Engibous-Cameron, from left, Joanne Diaz-Colomé and Sarah Gordon spoke about their new roles Wednesday at renaissance Lutheran School at 6150 Taylor Ave., Mount Pleasant. Diaz-Colomé is principal at renaissance Lutheran's Villa Street building, Gordon is principal at renaissance Lutheran's Taylor avenue building and Engibous-Cameron is senior director of schools after spending the past nine years as principal of both buildings.