 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arthur L Leavelle
0 Comments

Arthur L Leavelle

  • 0
Arthur Leavelle

Arthur (aka Bird Lee Bird) L Leavelle, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News