Artchaun D. Blakeley May 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEArtchaun D. Blakeley, 1700 block of Center Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gateway Classic Cars on track to take over former Kmart building The former Kmart building in Caledonia that’s been vacant for almost four years is set to have a new occupant. Racine man charged in multiple burglaries between March 27 and April 15 RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with more than a dozen felonies in connection to multiple burglaries of local businesses during March a… Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47 She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges. Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Gateway Classic Cars receives village approval to take over former Kmart building Gateway Classic Cars is one step closer to taking over the former Kmart building in Caledonia after village approval came Tuesday evening.