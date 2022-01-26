Art that deceives the eye is RAM exhibit focus

RACINE — "Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art" opens Feb. 9 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

The exhibit on display through Sept. 24 will showcase two- and three-dimensional works from the museum's permanent collection that are contemporary interpretations of a technique known as trompe l’oeil (French for fool or deceive the eye).

The phrase trompe l’oeil is traditionally associated with two-dimensional imagery that appears to be three-dimensional space or objects. While the phrase gained popularity in the early 19th century, illusionistic images — especially as associated with artistic endeavors — were being created centuries before that in Greco-Roman mosaics, Renaissance cathedral ceilings and Dutch still lives. More modern interpretations include large-scale murals on building exteriors as well as street chalk drawings.

Trompe l’oeil artwork is regarded by some as the manipulation of materials with highly technical skill. In addition, there is a kind of humor associated with the object’s creation — knowing that the viewer will likely have a moment of surprise or disbelief. Expanding on this, contemporary artists use illusion to draw attention to the meaning of objects, to suggest narratives and stories of human presence or absence, or to comment on society, culture and history.

Three-dimensional explorations of illusion often suggest one material through another — such as sculpting “fabric” made of marble. While most of the works included in the exhibit are three-dimensional, two-dimensional examples offer more direct links to art historical precedents. The connection and conversation between art history and contemporary artworks will also be explored in the upcoming RAM exhibition, "Precedents: Past meets Present in Contemporary Glass and Clay," which opens at the same time as "Fool the Eye."

The Racine Art Museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (62 and older) and students.

