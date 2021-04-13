Art in the form of days gone by

RACINE — Dripping with raindrops, hovering with hives, drizzled with dragonflies, littered with lilies — let this installation by Racine Art Museum take you into a fantasy world of eco-design art with a nod to the opulent storefront windows of days gone by.
"Waste Not 2.0" is a contemporary art exhibit in vacant storefront windows along the 1300 to 1500 blocks of Washington Avenue. This expanding exhibit focuses on building community awareness around reducing consumption practices, reimaging waste as a resource and creating solutions for reuse.
This latest installment welcomes Racine Poet Laureate Debra Hall and visual artists Perry Ross Miller and Erik R. Peterson. Returning artists include Rebecca Bissi, Maureen Fritchen, Mimi Peterson, Maggie Venn and John Zehren.
Those who look closely at Racine Art Museum's "Rebirth & Reclamation: Springtime Sprouts in Racine" window will see a wall of waste masquerading as a living wall and tree saplings growing from cardboard. Oversized lily pads, lilies and other flora are cultivated from foam. Big bottle cap bugs and grocery store plastic bag beehives float about.
Artists Erik R. Peterson, Mimi Peterson and Perry Ross Miller's window titled "Home Sweet Home" bring to life the broken skeletons of objet trouvé and furnishings to simulate mid-20th century design in what had been a 19th century Uptown furniture store.
Hall installs her poem about trees being the lungs of the earth in "Symmetry/La Simetria," presented in both English and Spanish.
Bissi and Fritchen continue their polyethylene foam exploration and Zehren returns to corrugated cardboard. Venn creates a modern sculpture from scrap acrylic squares and rectangles.
The installations are visible all day and will be lit during the evening hours. Most windows in the exhibit will be displayed through June.
This exhibit is made possible through the collaboration with Uptown’s Racine Revitalization Partnership and The Branch @ 1501.