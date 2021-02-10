Art history lecture planned

KENOSHA — Jody Berman, an adjunct faculty member in the Carthage Art Department, will present the virtual lecture, "Derrick Adams: The Radical Potential of Leisure," via Zoom at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Berman will discuss artist Derrick Adams' "Culture Club" series as examined within her forthcoming book, "Laughing Til It Hurts: Racism, Humor and the Burden of Representation."
In part of her work, Berman states, “to the same extent that Black citizens have brought attention to the historic and present-day oppression of their communities, individual Black artists have likewise sought to reveal visually the histories of their own particularized, evolving experience. Genre scenes that represent individuals at leisure, for instance, are ubiquitous within the art historical canon and yet artist Derrick Adams’s Culture Club series is singular in its playful depiction of Black subjects at leisure within the historically contested site of the American public swimming pool. The series is rooted in the contemporary moment and yet alludes to the way in which it has been shaped by the past."
Berman received a master’s degree in African art and a doctorate in American art with an emphasis in African American art.
To join the lecture, go to https://go.evvnt.com/738648-0.