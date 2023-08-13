DODGERS: Los Angeles retired Fernando Valenzuela's No. 34 jersey before hosting the Colorado Rockies on Friday. The Los Angeles city council also declared Friday as "Fernando Valenzuela Day."

MARINERS: Félix Hernández will become the 11th member of the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

BLUE JAYS: Former big league slugger José Bautista signed a one-day contract so he could retire with Toronto on Friday, one day before his name will be added to the team's level of excellence. Bautista played for eight teams during 15 seasons, including 10 with Toronto.