St. Hagop’s has held its traditional picnic since 1938. The work madagh means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to God to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. When God witnessed this testimony, he asked Abraham to spare his son and offer a ram instead. Today, St. Hagop’s Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that he has bestowed on us. Armenians throughout the world have designated places of pilgrimage where they go to worship and offer a meal of Madagh to the community.