RACINE — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian (“Madagh”) Picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.
St. Hagop’s has held its traditional picnic since 1938. The work madagh means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to God to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. When God witnessed this testimony, he asked Abraham to spare his son and offer a ram instead. Today, St. Hagop’s Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that he has bestowed on us. Armenians throughout the world have designated places of pilgrimage where they go to worship and offer a meal of Madagh to the community.
The blessing of St. Hagop’s madagh will be at 11:15 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Father Daron Stepanian, pastor of St. Hagop Armenian Church, and served at noon.
From 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to attend the picnic featuring seasoned ground sirloin luleh kebab dinners, hot dogs, sarma (stuffed grape leaves), penerlee (cheese puffs), khurabia (butter cookies) and other Armenian delicacies and pastries. Live Armenian music by Mid East Beat will perform Armenian music from 1 to 5 p.m. for everyone’s listening and dancing pleasure.
Tickets will be available for a cash raffle with the raffle drawing at 4 p.m.