Armenian Fest spring edition planned by church, now taking orders

RACINE — St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., is holding an Armenian Fest spring edition and is taking orders for Armenian food. Curbside pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

Food for sale includes a luleh kebob platter for $15, lahmajoun "Armenian pizza"10-pack for $28 (frozen), one lahmajoon served hot for $3, eight-piece cheese boreg tray for $25 (frozen and uncooked), three-piece sarma for $4.50, sarma by the pound for $14, chicken kebob platter for $15, hummus and bread for $3.50 and one piece of walnut khadayif for $3.