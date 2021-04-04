 Skip to main content
Armenian Fest spring edition planned by church, now taking orders
Armenian Fest spring edition planned by church, now taking orders

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., is holding an Armenian Fest spring edition and is taking orders for Armenian food. Curbside pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

Food for sale includes a luleh kebob platter for $15, lahmajoun "Armenian pizza"10-pack for $28 (frozen), one lahmajoon served hot for $3, eight-piece cheese boreg tray for $25 (frozen and uncooked), three-piece sarma for $4.50, sarma by the pound for $14, chicken kebob platter for $15, hummus and bread for $3.50 and one piece of walnut khadayif for $3.

People can preorder online at armenianfest.net. Orders should be placed by April 30.

