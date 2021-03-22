Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), attempt criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Armando Rodriguez
Related to this story
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…