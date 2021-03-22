 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armando Rodriguez
0 comments

Armando Rodriguez

  • 0
Armando Rodriguez

Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), attempt criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News