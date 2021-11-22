 Skip to main content
Arlance L Triplett

Arlance Triplett

Arlance L Triplett, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).

